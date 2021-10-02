Lobos roughed up by Air Force in MW opener

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the New Mexico Lobos, the biggest improvement against the Air Force Falcons was that they scored points. The Air Force Falcons dominated the Lobos 38-10 Saturday in what was the Mountain West opener for UNM.

Last season, the Lobos were shutout by the Falcons. The Falcons number one rushing attack in all of college football had 408 yards on the ground compared to that of 47 for the Lobos.

The Lobos never established the run, making quarterback Terry Wilson’s job a little harder. Wilson did manage to throw for 179 yards and a touchdown. Wilson also had an interception and fumble when the pocket collapsed around him in the first quarter. Wilson was sacked three times.

Going into the game, the Lobos’ offensive line was coming off of a poor showing at UTEP last week. It was one of two turnovers in the first quarter that led to 10 points for the Falcons. Running back Aaron Dumas had the other turnover, a fumble, when he failed to get a firm grip on the football, while coming out of the backfield.

Falcons’ bruising running back Brad Roberts had 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns and was instrumental in helping the Falcons possess the ball more than double the time of that for the Lobos. With the loss, the Lobos dropped to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in league play. The Falcons improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in league play. The Lobos are at San Diego State Oct. 9. The Falcons are at undefeated Wyoming.