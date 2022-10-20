ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christian Washington is a UNM Lobos freshman running back who always seems to deliver on the football field. The 5’10”, 200 pound Washington is coming off a solid performance against New Mexico State last week. While the Lobos failed to win the game, Washington did not disappoint with his skills. He had 14 carries for 64 rushing yards. Washington also caught 9 passes for 48 yards.

“Christian has shone over the last two games to be a little bit more explosive and harder to tackle,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “He did really good out of the backfield with 9 receptions on Saturday. He’s proven to be explosive. So, the one that has the hot hand, which has been him lately, will get the most carries.”

Earlier this season Washington was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week after returning a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown against Boise State. “I just want to get that first down or touchdown,” said Washington. “It’s either that or touchdown. I don’t really like getting tackled so I, like, try to get as many yards as I can before going to the ground.”

Washington came to the Lobos from Helix high school in San Diego. He rushed for over 22 hundred yards his senior season and scored 31 touchdowns. He is not used to losing and hopes he can lead by example in his play on the field.

The Lobos will try to squash a four-game losing skid when they host Fresno State Saturday. “We got to want it more because previous weeks we didn’t want it as much as the other team did,” said Washington. “That’s why we didn’t win. So, I feel like we got to come at a different approach by guys stepping up, wanting the game, wanting a win so we can turn the program around.”

The Lobos and Fresno State have a 4:30 pm start time Saturday. The game is Homecoming for the Lobos.