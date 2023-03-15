ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been almost 10 years since the UNM Lobos were in a postseason game. The crowd was electric at The Pit Wednesday, excited for this comeback.

On Wednesday, Lobos fans came in full force with thousands packing in the stands for this game that was a long time coming.

“You know they had a great season, but to get into the NIT tournament, I’m super excited to see them play tonight,” said Lobos fan Javier Villanueva.

The night was a special treat for the Lobos because it was their first postseason game since 2014 when they competed in the NCAA tournament.

They are playing in the NIT against Utah Valley. Fans turned up in full cherry red and silver gear to cheer them on.

Some fans came from as far as California to watch the Lobos tonight.

“We live in Fresno, and I happened to be visiting for my 50th reunion from Rio Grande High School. He saw we were going to be here, and we wanted to go to the game,” said Lobos fan Jenni Mendoza.

More than 9,000 tickets had been sold to the game as of Tuesday. The Lobos fan base increased this year by 30%.