Lobos fall to No. 7 Notre Dame 66-14

SOUTH BEND, ID (KRQE)-The University of New Mexico Lobos fell hard against Notre Dame at their stadium in South Bend, Indiana on Saturday, September 14.

The Lobos showed promise against the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the start of the game. Alex Hart got his first sack of the season but as the Irish were trying to hold off the Lobos on 3rd down, Kyle Hamilton intercepted a pass, returning the ball 34 yards giving Notre Dame their first touchdown.

By the end of the first quarter, Notre Dame led by 7-0. In the second quarter, the Irish doubled their lead to 14-0 after another touchdown. But a third interception brought the Irish to a 35-point lead.

UNM’s Bryson Carroll got the Lobos on the board, going 47-yards towards his first career touchdown, bringing the score to 38-7 at halftime.

UNM made several nice attempts in the third quarter, including a solid pass from quarterback Tevaka Tuioti to Aaron Molina. The third quarter ended with the Notre Dame leading UNM 52-7.

Bobby Cole carried the ball 37-yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The game ended with the Lobos falling to the Irish 66-14.

The Lobos’ head coach Bob Davie was forced to miss the anticipated matchup due to health reasons. Davie collapsed following UNM’s victory over Sam Houston State later citing a “severe medical incident”.

Offensive line coach Saga Tuitele led the Lobos Saturday. Mayor Tim Keller also traveled to Notre Dame for the game.

The Associated Press reports that New Mexico will receive $1.1 million from their visit to Notre Dame.

The UNM Lobos will play in the Rio Grande Rivalry against the NMSU Aggies on Saturday, September 21 at 2:30 p.m. at Dreamstyle Stadium.