ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time this year, a highly recruited high school basketball prospect has committed to play for UNM. Three-star combo guard Kayde Dotson announced his commitment to play for the Lobos and head coach Richard Pitino on Wednesday.

The 6-2 Dotson is entering his senior year at Beaumont United High School in Beaumont, Texas. Last season, he helped his Timberwolves team reach Texas State Championship game by averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.