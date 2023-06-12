ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — He was one of the last additions to UNM Men’s Basketball out of the transfer portal. Six-foot-five Isaac Mushila comes to New Mexico just like Morris Udeze did last season, with one year of eligibility and a knack for double-double performances.

Mushila had a school-record 14 double-doubles at Texas A&M Corpus Christi last season. The first team selection Southland Conference selection averaged over 14 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game.

Head Coach Richard Pitino already seems impressed with the way Mushila has come into the program.

“He’s just a winner,” said Pitino. “He came on the campus later in the process, and we had gotten some really good players, and he never said, ‘Am I going to start? Am I going to play this many minutes?’ He just wants to help us win, you know, and we want to help him. You know, we feel like it can be a great partnership.”

The Lobos have the personnel to shoot more three-point buckets this year, but the emphasis during summer workouts appears to be defense. The Lobos struggled defensively last season. “Offensively, we were elite,” said Pitino. “I mean, we were 80-something points per game. We were top 25 in offense efficiency. We got to pick it up defensively if we want to get to a championship level. There can’t be that big of a disparity of our offensive numbers versus our defensive numbers.”