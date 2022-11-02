ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They won the prior two Mountain West Women’s Soccer Tournaments. The UNM Lobos attempt at a threepeat was denied Wednesday night in the semifinals.

Regulation and two overtime periods was not enough to decide a winner. The three-seed San Jose State defeated the Lobos in penalty kicks 4-2. If you just look at the stats in the game, you would think the Lobos won handily.

The Lobos had 30 shots, 10 on goal. San Jose State only had 2 shots and one on goal. The Lobos also had 13 corner kicks compared to only 1 for San Jose State. With the victory San Jose State earned a spot in the Mountain West Tournament Championship game against top seed Wyoming.

The game will be played Saturday at the UNM Track and Soccer Complex at 6 pm. With the loss the Lobos dropped to 7-4-8 and will now wait to see if they will get an NCAA Tournament at large bid.