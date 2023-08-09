ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They won a third consecutive Mountain West regular season title last year. The University of New Mexico women’s soccer team is picked to finish third this season in the latest Mountain West Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll.

Wyoming is picked to win the league, followed by San Diego State. The Lobos played an exhibition game against the UTEP Miners Wednesday and finished with a 1-all draw.

The Lobos will host CSU Pueblo in an exhibition match Monday at 7 p.m.

2023 MW PRESEASON WOMEN’S SOCCER COACHES’ POLL

1. Wyoming (4) 100

2. San Diego State (4) 98

3. New Mexico (1) 97

4. San José State (3) 92

5. Utah State 91

6. Boise State 86

7. Colorado State 53

8. Colorado College 50

9. UNLV 35

10. Air Force 33

11. Fresno State 31

12. Nevada 26