Lobo Women’s Basketball snaps losing streak with 75-53 victory on Air Force on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s Basketball was riding a 4-game losing streak heading into their road game on Saturday against Air Force. UNM and the Falcons would be tied at 17 at the end of the first quarter, but the rest of the game would be all Lobos.

UNM finished with five scorers in the double figures, with Ahlise Hurst leading the way with 13 and Jayla Everrett behind her with 10 points and 10 assists.

With this win the Lobos notch their first victory in Mountain West play as they better to 1-4 in conference play and 10-8 overall. They will move on to play Colorado State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside of DreamStyle Arena.