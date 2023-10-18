ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Usually around this time, UNM Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Bradbury has an idea of what his lineup will look like from the starters to the top three off the bench. This year is different.

Bradbury has an abundance of talent at the point guard position and has yet to name a starter.

“It’s a wide-open race for the point guard spot, and there’s four of them trying to get it,” said Bradbury. “That’s what I’m saying. We’ve got to figure this out at some point, and we’re not close right now.”

Junior Aniyah Augmon finished her sophomore season strong. She is in the mix with newcomer Nahawa Diarra Berthe, a transfer from Odessa College, Lara Langermann, a freshman from Germany, and former Volcano Vista standout Jaelyn Bates. Bates is entering her sophomore season, after a strong freshman year.

“It definitely makes us push each other and we definitely learn a lot from each other, like, mistakes that we make,” said Bates. “We don’t try to get down on each other, just try to pick each other up, and like I said, learn from those mistakes, so we all just get better together.”

Coach Bradbury will get a look at his Lobos in competition against an opponent on Sunday, Oct. 22 when the Lobos host Eastern New Mexico in an exhibition game.