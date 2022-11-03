ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duff sisters, LaTora and LaTascya, were two of three players in double figures for New Mexico as the Lobos pummeled Ft. Lewis 95-54 in the final exhibition game before the start of the regular season.

LaTora scored 13 points, while sister LaTascya scored a dozen. Viane Cumber was the only other Lobo in double figures with 10 points. All but one Lobo scored in the game and it showed. The Lobos had 50 points from the bench compared to 24 from Ft. Lewis.

The Lobos shot 50 percent from the field, 39 percent from the three-point line as the Lobos were 14 of 36 from deep. The Lobos also shot 87 percent from the free-throw line. “From our players, their readiness to play, their mindset was right,” said UNM head coach Mike Bradbury. “So, like, when you get those shots, when your mindsets not right they don’t go in. But, they were ready to play so that was good.” The Lobos will open the season on the road at Southern Utah Monday.