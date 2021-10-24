Lobo Football wins first conference game on the road Saturday, 14-3 over Wyoming

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Football is now in the conference win column, as they beat Wyoming on Saturday in Laramie, 14-3. UNM now improves to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in Mountain West play.

Story Continues Below

“I thought the offense did a really good job controlling the ball and using the clock and shortening the game, kept the defense off of the field. I thought what we were doing with the triple option stuff, I thought Isaiah did a nice job during the week in practice. I thought he did a nice job and he controlled the clock and he’s a good player, he’s a winner,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

It was a game-day decision, but Isaiah Chavez did get the start at quarterback for the Lobos in this game. Chavez is now 2-0 as a starting QB for the Lobos and really led this team to three wins, counting his first appearance last season against Wyoming. Chavez finished 10-11 in passing with one touchdown on 112 yards. He managed the clock well and he seemed to fire up this Lobo team.

“These guys came out fired up. I mean, offense, defense, special teams man, we were clicking on all cylinders and even though we hit a few bumps in the road, that’s going to happen, and that’s why we get practices to just get better. But, I always try to do the best thing for my team. Anywhere we can win, you best believe I am going to do it,” said UNM QB Isaiah Chavez.

It was a great performance from the former Rio Rancho High School QB, but it was also a nice game for the UNM defense, as they held Wyoming to just three points and in the process, racked up an interception, a fumble, and 2 sacks.

UNM will now have a bye week, before they host UNLV on November 6 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES