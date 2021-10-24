Lobo Football wins first conference game on the road Saturday, 14-3 over Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Football is now in the conference win column, as they beat Wyoming on Saturday in Laramie, 14-3. UNM now improves to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in Mountain West play.

“I thought the offense did a really good job controlling the ball and using the clock and shortening the game, kept the defense off of the field. I thought what we were doing with the triple option stuff, I thought Isaiah did a nice job during the week in practice. I thought he did a nice job and he controlled the clock and he’s a good player, he’s a winner,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

It was a game-day decision, but Isaiah Chavez did get the start at quarterback for the Lobos in this game. Chavez is now 2-0 as a starting QB for the Lobos and really led this team to three wins, counting his first appearance last season against Wyoming. Chavez finished 10-11 in passing with one touchdown on 112 yards. He managed the clock well and he seemed to fire up this Lobo team.

“These guys came out fired up. I mean, offense, defense, special teams man, we were clicking on all cylinders and even though we hit a few bumps in the road, that’s going to happen, and that’s why we get practices to just get better. But, I always try to do the best thing for my team. Anywhere we can win, you best believe I am going to do it,” said UNM QB Isaiah Chavez.

It was a great performance from the former Rio Rancho High School QB, but it was also a nice game for the UNM defense, as they held Wyoming to just three points and in the process, racked up an interception, a fumble, and 2 sacks.

UNM will now have a bye week, before they host UNLV on November 6 at 5 p.m.