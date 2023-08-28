ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last time Danny Gonzales took his Lobos football team to College Station, they left with a 34-0 setback. Bookies aren’t giving the Lobos a chance to fare any better as they prepare to meet 23rd-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Lobos, last in the nation in total offense the last two years, are 38-point underdogs, but head into the meeting optimistic and with a new offensive coordinator (Bryant Vincent formerly of UAB) and a ton of new players plucked out of the transfer portal.

The Lobos know the game will be an uphill battle.

“They’re a very, very talented football team, and they’re being told by everybody in the country how they are the most underachieving in this world,” said Gonzales. “So, they’re going to have a mission to try and come out and score a hundred points on us. Our kids know that, and we’ll have fun trying to prepare for the challenge to go down there in front of 100 thousand people.”

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher sounds as if he is expecting a scrappy Lobos team.

“They are very physical on defense, very tough to prepare for, tons of fronts, motion, blitzes, different things they do on offense, be very physical, new offensive coordinator, came from UAB, very physical, run the football, take shots,” said Fisher. “They have a good influx of new guys from the portal.”

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN on Saturday at 5 p.m.