Lobo Football hard at work; has strong protectors on offensive line

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Football wrapped up their sixth day of practice on Thursday. The team was rewarded for their hard work with snow cones on Thursday, as Coach Bob Davie has been impressed with his team so far.

Coach Davie must be happy with the depth he has at offensive line coming into their upcoming season. Two UNM lineman ranked in the Top Five of the “Pro Football Focus” returning Mountain West Offensive Linemen to allow the least amount of pressure tackles from a year ago. Senior Chris Estrella led the pack with just 10, and Albuquerque’s own Teton Saltes ranked fifth with 17.

“I was talking trash to Chris because he is number one. I am like, ‘Dude, you played tackle for six games.’ Nah, Chris is a good tackle, but me and Chris we are going to protect and we are going to make plays,” said Teton Saltes.

“That’s our priority, man. We are trying to protect our quarterback, lead the running back to the end zone, and that’s all we are here for. We are not here for anything else. We are just here to do the dirty work for those guys,” said Chris Estrella.