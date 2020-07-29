Lobo football fall camp on hold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The plan was to start Lobo football fall camp Friday but in the days of COVID-19, nothing is certain. First-year head coach Danny Gonzales is putting Lobos fall camp on hold for now.

A new date has not been announced but the University of New Mexico said it would be sooner rather than later. In the meantime, the Lobos will continue to work out in small groups. The small group workouts will keep the Lobos in compliance with state guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lobo’s first game of the season is scheduled at home for August 29 against Idaho State.