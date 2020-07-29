Lobo football fall camp on hold

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The plan was to start Lobo football fall camp Friday but in the days of COVID-19, nothing is certain. First-year head coach Danny Gonzales is putting Lobos fall camp on hold for now.

A new date has not been announced but the University of New Mexico said it would be sooner rather than later. In the meantime, the Lobos will continue to work out in small groups. The small group workouts will keep the Lobos in compliance with state guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lobo’s first game of the season is scheduled at home for August 29 against Idaho State.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss