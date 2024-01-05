ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico will officially celebrate its 112th year as a state on Saturday. To celebrate the state’s birthday, the UNM men’s and women’s basketball teams are hosting a doubleheader and wearing special jerseys.

The iconic symbol on the state flag that originates from the Zia Pueblo has become synonymous with New Mexico. With the blessing of the Zia Pueblo, both the men’s and women’s teams will wear yellow jerseys with a red Zia on the chest.

For the women’s team, there are three players on the roster who grew up in the Land of Enchantment. Vianè Cumber, Jaelyn Bates, and Natalia Chavez consider it a blessing to represent their home state when they step on the court. Saturday’s game is another way they hope to make the state proud.

“Not only me, but Jaelyn and Natalia being from here, and having a jersey like that, not many schools have that,” said Cumber. “For us to get that and represent our state, and have our fans here and see us as local kids, it’s pretty amazing.”

For members of the programs who have recently moved to the state, they quickly realized how unique New Mexico is. Now, they are more than happy to celebrate their adopted home.

“I always found appreciation for New Mexico, especially coming from California, it’s such a chill state,” said junior guard Aniyah Augmon. “I also like to represent for the players that are on the team that are also from New Mexico. I guess I’ve become a part of it.”

“It feels like home, now. It does,” said men’s head coach Richard Pitino. “When you have a night like this, the Pit is a community deal. When you can celebrate the state’s birthday in a building that I know everybody cherishes, it’s awesome.”

The women’s team kicks off the doubleheader at 2 p.m. on the Mountain West Network against Boise State and the men’s tipoff against Wyoming at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.