Storm damage reported in parts of Acadiana

Reports of storm damage have come in from this morning’s severe weather.

Storm damage to businesses along Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette:

Viewer-submitted picture of RV flipped upside-down from the storm in Carenco:

These images are from a downed tree on Ridge Rd. in Lafayette:

The following pictures were sent in by a viewer on Kevin Dr. in Lafayette:

Viewers sent in the following images from the Ambassador/Dulles area in Lafayette:

These images are from right outside the KLFY studios. A tree is blocking the turn from Eraste Landry Rd. on to Foreman Dr.:

The Iowa Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a Love’s Truck Stop for a canopy collapse this morning:

The following images were sent in from a viewer on Hwy 182 in Sunset around 1:20 a.m.

