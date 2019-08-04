Roswell team falls 11-1 in game 20 of Little League World Series

(KRQE)- Sad news as Roswell, New Mexico’s Intermediate All-Star team is not moving on in the Little League World Series.

It was not a good evening for Noon Optimist LL Saturday night as Southeast region’s McCalla LL pitcher Tucker would strikeout 10 in four and a half innings. Roswell would finally get on the board in the top of the sixth inning when the new pitcher for Southeast actually got called for a balk.

It was the only run for Roswell. The Southeast go on to win 11-1 and advance to the Championship game Sunday night where they will meet Mexico regional team Matamoros Little League.