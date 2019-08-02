Roswell Intermediate All-Star Team advances to Championship game after 11-6 win

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell New Mexico’s Intermediate All-Star Team is now moving on to the U.S. Championship game on Saturday after they beat the Central Region team from Indiana on Thursday 11-6.

Roswell came back from a 5-3 deficit in the fourth inning, and go on to score eight more runs to punch their ticket to the next round.

Roswell will face the Southeast team from Alabama in the next round, which is the team that handed Roswell their tournament-opening loss on Monday. The Intermediate Little League World Series U.S. Championship game will be on Saturday at 6 p.m, and it will be shown on ESPN Plus.