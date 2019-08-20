Little League World Series- Parking Lot Benefits

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Every year thousands of people attend the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.

Parking lots are packed. But one store is using its parking lot and location to help a good cause.

The Beiters Home Center is located off of route fifteen in Lycoming County. It might just seem like a regular address, but what makes it unique is that it’s right across Lamade Stadium, where the Little League World Series is underway. Janice Hiller, Marketing Specialist for Beiters, says when the store first opened, store management knew their location could affect their business.

“We kind of went ‘Oh God, we have little league coming’

And we knew our business wasn’t going to do a whole lot.”

The President of Betiers then decided to use the parking lot for a good cause, by donating their proceeds to charity. The tradition has continued since then and every few years a new cause is chosen. This year the money raised will go to the Ronald McDonald House in Danville, Pennsylvania.

Ginnetta Reed, Director of Development and Communications at the Ronald McDonald House in Danville, says that the donations are extremely helpful.

“This is huge, and it’s fantastic that Beiters has offered this to us. This is going to help support thousands of families that need our help and support.”

The Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families with critically ill children. The house provides families with a place to stay, food to eat, and love and support so that they can remain close while their child receives medical attention for an extended period of time.

“You never what the need is going to be. Other than that the need is so great that they need the help and support of the community” Said Reed.

“They’re there for people when they’re in their darkest moments. And the fact that we can donate our parking lot to help them raise money, to me, is a blessing really,” noted Hiller.

The Beiters lot is the only parking lot that gives a hundred percent of its proceeds to an organization. Hiller says every year, Beiters raises about an average of $18,000 for their chosen cause. The store used to charge five dollars per car but raised the cost to ten dollars to match the surrounding parking lots. “Ultimately I would love to see us get between twenty five and thirty thousand this year” noted Hiller

The Beiters parking lot has been donating its proceeds to organizations for eleven years and has donated a total of more than $200,000 dollars.