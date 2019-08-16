In Case You Missed It: The Grand Slam Parade 2019

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Wednesday, August 14 the annual Grand Slam Parade was held in downtown Williamsport.

This is the big kick-off to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. All the teams are featured in the parade along with many marching bands, floats, and marching units.

Eyewitness News Morning Anchors Chris Langlois and Kelly Byrne were joined by Radio Personalities Gary Chrisman from 102.7 Kiss FM and Ted Minier from WILQ for the parade.

Enjoy! As Williamsport Welcomes the World to the Little League World Series!