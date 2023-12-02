NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Leroy Clark is heading for the Olympic Trials in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday.

The 27-year-old heavyweight hopes to return as a member of Team USA. Clark didn’t set out to go to the Olympics, but after winning nationals last June, it became a thought.

“First, it was finishing the year out strong and potentially going pro in the next year,” said Clark. “I’m pushing for the Olympics now. I’ve been locked in since I won the national tournament back in June in Lubbock. So, I’ve been in training camp preparing for this moment since the summer, and I’ve done nothing but improve and stay as active as I can and get better in every aspect of the game.”

Clark will go in as the number 4 seed. Competition will be fierce. He’s looking forward to it.

“I don’t think anybody is going to bring anything to the table that I haven’t seen before,” said Clark. “What the guys in my gym bring to the table every single day, I’ll be ready.”

The Olympic Trials will wrap up on December 9.