LEADING OFF: Yankees’ Cole, Reds’ Gray take the mound

Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber smiles walking to the dugout in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A look at what’s happening around the majors Tuesday:

HE’S BACK

Cincinnati right-hander Sonny Gray is expected to come off the injured list and start the second game of the Reds’ series against Milwaukee. Gray (5-3, 3.94 ERA) hasn’t appeared in a game since Sept. 10 because of a strained back. He returns to a team that has won eight of nine to climb into playoff contention. Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson (3-3, 4.38 ERA) makes his second start since he was scratched because of hip tightness.

LAST LUNEUP

Gerrit Cole (6-3, 3.00 ERA) makes his final regular-season start in his first season for the New York Yankees, taking the mound against Toronto’s Tanner Roark (2-2, 6.41 ERA) in Buffalo, New York.

BEATING UP ON CHAMPS

Aaron Nola (5-3, 2.92 ERA) starts for Philadelphia in a doubleheader opener against Washington, which goes with Austin Voth (0-5, 7.17 ERA). Nola is 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA against the World Series champions this season. Voth has not won since last Sept. 27 against Cleveland.

QUINTANA GETS A START

José Quintana is back in time to help the Chicago Cubs’ playoff push, scheduled to start against Pittsburgh in his first big league start since last Sept. 26. Quintana has been limited to a pair of relief appearances due to issues with his left thumb and a lat problem.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports