Las Cruces native umpires home plate at the World Series

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Native New Mexican is bringing another local connection to the World Series this week.

“I thank God every night that I have this opportunity, that the job that I have provides for myself and my family,” Doug Eddings told KFOX14.

Eddings was born and raised in Las Cruces. Today, he finds himself umpiring home plate for game two of the World Series, a huge accomplishment for the New Mexico State grad who has been umpiring since the age of 14.

“It’s amazing, after being in professional baseball for over 30 years, doing the first World Series, words can’t even describe my excitement,” Eddings said.

Eddings begins his season umpiring for spring training every March and is out on the road traveling back and forth until the end of the season in October.