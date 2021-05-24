La Russa a winner vs old team, White Sox beat Cardinals 5-1

FILE – St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols, with his son A.J. Alberto Jr. on his shoulders, holds onto the World Series trophy with Cardinals manager Tony La Russa, right and General Manager Walt Jocketty, second right, after winning Game 5 of the World Series against the Detroit Tigers in St. Louis, in this Friday, Oct. 27, 2006, file photo. Pujols has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger’s decade with his second major league team. The Angels announced the move Thursday, May 6, 2021, a day after Pujols wasn’t in their lineup for their fourth consecutive loss. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa wound up a winner in his first game against the team that ensured his Hall of Fame induction as Chicago beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 Monday night behind Lance Lynn’s arm and Andrew Vaughn’s bat.

The victory ended a three-game skid for the AL Central leaders, who were swept by the New York Yankees after winning 10 of 13. The NL Central-leading Cardinals dropped their second straight.

Lynn (5-1) held the Cardinals hitless for 5 1/3 innings. Vaughn hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth.

“It was a really good ballgame,” La Russa said. “Lance was a stud again. It was outstanding and the guys kept at it.”

After winning a World Series in Oakland, La Russa guided the Cardinals to two World Series championships, three pennants and nine postseason appearances from 1996-2011. He left the team as its all-time leader in wins and games managed.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Adam Wainwright were members of the last St. Louis team that played for La Russa. Current St. Louis manager Mike Shildt is close to La Russa.

“It’s uncomfortable, it’s distracting and you just try to tune it out, but I know it’s a different series,” the 76-year-old La Russa said shortly before the three-game set began.

La Russa sent coach Shelley Duncan to meet Shildt for the pregame lineup exchange at home plate. Both managers stuck to the details of the contest during their postgame remarks.

Lynn (5-1), who debuted with St. Louis and relieved in the Game 7 World Series win that closed La Russa’ time with the Cardinals in 2011, pitched hitless ball until Paul Goldschmidt’s RBI single in the sixth.

“That was probably the most satisfying win in my career aside from the playoffs,” Lynn said. “I definitely enjoyed it.

“I was able to get another gear when I needed it. When I’m able to change speeds on both sides of the plate I’m going to be in a good spot.”

Lynn allowed three hits while striking out four with three walks in seven innings. Michael Kopech worked the last two innings, fanning three.

Vaughn connected off Kwang Hyun Kim (1-2) to score Yermín Mercedes for a 2-1 lead in the sixth. Tim Anderson added a two-run double off reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon later in the inning.

Mercedes had a sacrifice fly off Kodi Whitley in the seventh.

Joe West tied the record for most games as a major league umpire with No. 5,375. The 68-year-old West, who started in the bigs in 1976, was at first base as he matched the mark set by Hall of Famer Bill Klem from 1905-41.

West is set to break the record during Tuesday night’s game.

Kim drew jeers from the crowd after stepping off the mound and flailing at what appeared to be an insect swarm during the fourth. He got the last laugh, however, when he shooed the bugs and struck out Leury García to end the inning and keep the game scoreless.

Cardinals: CF Harrison Bader left the game with what the club called a right-side rib injury after diving for and missing Nick Madrigal’s blooper in the bottom of the third. He rolled over the ball while diving but Shildt said the medical staff is optimistic there’s no fracture. … RHP Miles Mikolas (right forearm strain) will be examined by orthopedic surgeon James Andrews on Wednesday after being removed from Saturday’s win over the Chicago Cubs. Mikolas missed all of last season and the first month of this one after undergoing a procedure to repair the flexor tendon in the same arm. … LHP Andrew Miller (right toe) is scheduled to throw Tuesday and Thursday for Triple-A Memphis. He’s been on the injury list since April 29. … INF Paul DeJong (left rib fracture) accompanied the team on the trip and did some light fielding before the game and should begin hitting later this week.

St. Louis sends Jack Flaherty (8-0, 2.53) against former high school teammate Lucas Giolito (3-4, 4.35) on Tuesday night.

