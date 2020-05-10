Ken Giles ready to take on MLB season adjustments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- No one knows what the major league baseball season will look like if and when it gets going after being put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic. Whatever that may look like Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ken Giles will be ready.

Giles, a former Rio Grande Ravens star, has been putting in work in his backyard in Houston. Giles, who had a nice season with a 1.87 ERA and 23 saves last year, was doing well before spring training shut down about a week out from opening day. “I was hitting all my key points,” said Giles. “My pitching was doing really well and I was real satisfied the way Spring training was going, how my body was feeling, the adjustments I was making. It’s just kind of a punch in the gut when you have to stop that and it’s like the momentum is gone.”

There are reports that the league will play an 80-game schedule with an expanded postseason. The season will probably start without fans in the stands. “I always have a possibility for everything, so if we play without fans, that for the well being of everybody, so be it,” said Giles. “We got to keep in mind all the health of everybody, not just the players, the employees, and their families. We got to think of everybody’s family right now. If there’s no season, I got to be ready for next year.”

