ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Native, Kara Blackstone works for Major League Baseball, and has worked for the MLB since 2015. Blackstone loves the sport and even got her start in baseball in high school, working at Isotopes Park.

Blackstone is now an official scorer for the MLB and works in Arizona for the Diamondbacks. Blackstone became the first ever scorekeeper for the D-backs this season and was also one of four female scorers to work on 2022 Opening Day, which was a first in MLB history.

“My boss is a huge advocate as to where I am now. He threw the idea out there of being an official scorer and there is only 4 other females that have done it before so it would be awesome. So, I threw around the idea, I have watched a ton of baseball, I know baseball, so why not. He started the official scorers university this last summer, so I took part in that and then here I am” ,said Kara Blackstone.

Kara is really proud of her position in baseball and hopes that she can inspire women everywhere to reach for their goals. “The one thing that always stuck with me is like, I have this dream and I am going to do what I can to make it happen. Don’t give up on it. It could potentially happen”, said Blackstone.