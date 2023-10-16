ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Power forward Jovan Milicevic, who’s 6’10” and 240 pounds, has committed to Richard Pitino and the Lobos.

Milicevic, out of Toronto, is part of the class of 2024 and is playing at Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona, this year.

Milicevic is listed as a three-star recruit by 24/7 Sports, who said he had interest from Arizona State, Fresno State, Oklahoma State, and a list of others. Milicevic is the second recruit in the Lobos class of 2024. Last month Kayde Dotson, a guard from Texas, committed to UNM.