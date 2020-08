Local Professional Boxer, Josh “Pitbull” Torres announced on Friday afternoon that he has a fight set for September 3 in California. Torres will take on Cody Crowley on a Premier Boxing fight card, which will be shown on Fox Sports 1.

Torres holds a 22-6-2 professional record and is riding a seven-fight winning streak, with six of those wins coming by KO. Torres will have a tough test on September 6 though, as Crowley is a Canadian champion that holds an 18-0 record and is also a southpaw.