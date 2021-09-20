Josey Jewell out for season

Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) puts pressure on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have lost inside linebacker and special teams stalwart Josey Jewell for the remainder of the season to a torn pectoral muscle in his chest. An MRI confirmed the injury on Monday morning.

Second-year linebacker Justin Strnad is the next man up and will get the start this weekend at home against the Jets.

In his fourth season with the team, Jewell was off to his best start as a Bronco.

General Manager George Paton will have an interesting decision to make on Jewell, who’s in the last year of his rookie contract.

