ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Former La Cueva and Lobo great, Jordan Pacheco has inked a minor league deal with the Mariners. Pacheco will now join the triple-A Rainers as an MLB veteran, as he saw action with the Rockies, Diamondbacks, and Reds from 2011-2016.

Pacheco could be in a Tacoma uniform on Tuesday when the Isotopes host the Rainers. Pacheco was most recently playing baseball in the Mexican League.