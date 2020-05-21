Live Now
Jordan Espinosa is scheduled for UFC June 13 event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jordan Espinosa is ready to get back to work. The New Mexico MMA fighter has a date with Mark De La Rosa in a UFC event scheduled for June 13. Both fighters will go into their 135-pound clash on the wrong side of a streak.

Espinosa has a 14-7 record. He is 1-2 in the UFC and has lost his last two fights. De La Rosa is 11-4 and 2-6 in the UFC. He has lost his last three fights. “He’s a decent striker,” said Espinosa. “His biggest strength is Jiu-Jitsu. He’s a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu. I think my strengths match up well against his style. I will be a lot faster than him. I will be a lot more mobile.” A venue for the fight card has not been announced.

