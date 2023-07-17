ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jordan Byrd has always had to prove himself, on a football field and in the classroom. Learning about himself and the power of perseverance has inspired the former San Diego State and Manzano Monarchs standout to write a children’s book.

“I overcame a lot of stuff,” said Byrd. “Shoot, I was in special ed classes until high school. So, I mean, I had to overcome a lot of stuff. I couldn’t read that well when I was younger, and I overcame that. I feel like anybody can do it for sure.”

Byrd’s book is selling well and is rated with 5 stars on Amazon.com. His Pittsburgh Steelers teammates and some of the coaches have bought the book.

The Pittsburgh Steelers just happens to be the latest challenge for Byrd, who hopes to make the team as a receiver and kick returner. The undrafted free agent signed a deal with the Steelers shortly after the draft and has attended OTA’s.

“It’s something that I dreamed about and being there was amazing, being in the locker room, just looking, like, dang, this is really happening right now,” said Byrd. “It was amazing. So, I think I had a couple of touchdowns. It was nice, you know. We weren’t in full pads. Going back on the 25th, that’s when the thing really starts.”

Before camp is a book signing for Byrd. He will be signing at EJ’s Korner Sto in Albuquerque on July 22.