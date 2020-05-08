Jon Jones donates $25,000 to feed those in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones said he wanted to get more involved in the community in Albuquerque. Jones took a step towards that goal by opening up his wallet to Food Depot which is an organization working to stamp out hunger. Jones donated $25,000 to the organization.

Food Depot Director of Development, Jill Dixon, said the money will be enough to fund 100,000 meals. “Absolutely need it now more than ever before,” said Dixon. Jones gave The Depot enough food to hand out at five distributions. “That is just priceless,” said Dixon.

Jones released a statement through his publicist: “We’re in unprecedented times right now, but it’s important that we continue to stand together and help each other however we can,” said Jones. “The Food Depot has done some amazing work for the city of New Mexico. I’m honored to support and hope we can ease the burdens of families in our community.”