ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – John Dodson is having a second go at a combat career on the Bare Knuckle Fight Championship circuit. The former UFC veteran has faced two opponents and sent both to the canvas. He is hoping J.R. Ridge will be the third.

The two fighters will face off in Albuquerque Friday at BKFC 48 for the first-ever flyweight championship in the promotion. Dodson, who came close to becoming a UFC champion in the past, would like nothing more than to win a title in his hometown.

“I don’t feel any pressure at all,” said Dodson. “What I’m more excited about is going on to bring home another title to New Mexico. I’ll be the first bare-knuckle champion coming out of New Mexico. It will be a new sport, which means it will elevate its game.”

His opponent, Ridge, said he has been training for the technical parts of Dodson’s fight game. Dodson encouraged him, at a press conference in Albuquerque Wednesday, to bring it on.

“Everybody knows where I’m coming from,” said Dodson. “I’m going to bomb on you with my left hand, nonstop, hit you like a machine gun is coming at you, rapid-fire, and if you’re specifically training for a left hand, please let it be very fast, very accurate, and diverse, as my sexy self has always been.”

Ridge believes he is ready for whatever Dodson brings to the fight.

“John, you finished your opponents in the first round,” said Ridge. “But, you’ve never faced an opponent quite like myself, my skill.”

The fight card at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque has a 6 p.m. start time with prelims. The main card starts at 7 p.m.