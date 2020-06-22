Jhurell Pressley continues to pursue the game he loves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jhurell Pressley has spent time with five NFL teams and is hoping a sixth and permanent stop is in his future. “When they call, I’m ready,” said Pressley. “Hopefully out of the 32 teams, one team will bite.”

The former University of New Mexico running back had a good start entering the league as an undrafted free agent for the Minnesota Vikings. Pressley made plays with the Vikings in the preseason of 2016, including a kickoff return that went for over one hundred yards. “I will never forget that play,” said Pressley. “That’s one of the highlights of your life.”

It made Pressley a fan favorite in the preseason with fans going on social media showing their support of Pressley. They even continued to encourage him after he got surprising news. “They ended up releasing me after the last preseason game,” said Pressley. “Heartbreaking, that was a hard pill to swallow, but hey, that’s life.”

Pressley would later find himself on the 53-man roster for the Green Bay Packers. It was good news for about two weeks when cornerback Sam Shields suffered an injury. The Packers had to pull someone in to fill a need and cut a roster spot to do it. The last person picked up was Pressley so he was placed on waivers to make room.

The Atlanta Falcons came to the rescue and Pressley survived with the team, mostly as a member of the practice squad. It did work out to be a memorable stop as he was able to win an NFC Championship ring and take a trip to the Super Bowl. “It just looks like I need more,” said Pressley. “This is not enough. I got an NFC championship. I want a Super Bowl ring. So, the grind don’t never stop. Just because I got this, doesn’t mean anything.”

By the last half of 2017, Pressley found himself trying to make it with yet another team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The New York Giants would be his stop in 2018.

In 2019, Pressley found himself in a completely different league with the Arizona Hot Shots in the Alliance of American Football League. Pressley played well and was even AAF Player of the Week in the first week of the season. A performance that included 64 yards and a 30-yard touchdown did the trick. Just when it looked like he may have found a home, the AAF folded.

The XFL came to the rescue in 2020 with Pressley playing for the DC Defenders. He was good again, but the league did not last when COVID-19 showed up and put sports at a standstill. Pressley now finds himself as a man starving for another opportunity. “I’m ready,” said Pressley. “I absolutely believe if this COVID wasn’t here, I would be on a team.”

