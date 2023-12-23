LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Jerry Kill coaching era has come to an end in Las Cruces. The now-former NMSU head football coach stepped down, as reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Saturday. Sources later confirmed this to KRQE Sports.

In his two seasons as head coach, Kill turned around an NMSU program into a winner. His record with the Aggies was 17-11, including a victory in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl.

Kill’s departure comes following a historic 2023 season where the Aggies won 10 games and reached back-to-back bowl berths for the first time since 1960.

Aggies wide receiver coach and former head coach of UNLV, Tony Sanchez, is expected to be named the Aggies’ next head coach.

This story is developing. KRQE Sports will provide updates as they become available.