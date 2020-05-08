Jeremiah Francis commits to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – North Carolina point guard Jeremiah Francis is starting a new chapter of his basketball career with the Lobos at the University of New Mexico.

“I believe New Mexico was just a great opportunity for myself,” said Francis. ” A place where I can earn the coaches’ trust. I believe New Mexico is just the perfect fit for me.” Francis had limited minutes as a freshman at North Carolina, where he averaged a little over three points per game. He will have three years of eligibility to play at New Mexico.

Francis is currently working on a waiver through the NCAA and North Carolina to be able to play the upcoming season and avoid sitting out. Before going to North Carolina Francis played at Pickerington Central high school. During his sophomore season, Francis helped his high school win Ohio Capital Conference Championship.

He averaged over 15 points, more than five assists and nearly five rebounds per game. Francis suffered a pair of knee injuries that kept him out of his junior and senior seasons. Despite that, Francis came out of high school as a four-star recruit. He credits his knowledge of the game to his father Jerome, who was once a college basketball coach.