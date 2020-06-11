Jared Mang staying ready during MLB suspension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo and Los Alamos native, Jared Mang was excited to start his first full season of professional baseball this year, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented that.

“Yeah it was tough you know, I had gotten a little excited about going to spring training and I drove down to Florida and I was there for 5 days and they said hey, you got to go back home. So, I got right back in the car and drove back,” said Mang.

Mang was drafted in 2019 by the Detroit Tigers, and he played rookie ball for the club back in 2019. Mang feels that he could show some great improvement this year. “I feel like I was really ready to go, I mean I spent a lot of time training in the offseason and got the chance to hit with Mitch Garver for a lot of the offseason. So, I felt like I was in a really good position,” said Mang.