‘Still the GOAT’: Simone Biles receives flood of support on social media

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 27: Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles of Team United States react during the Women’s Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – After Simone Biles realized that something was wrong, the legendary gymnast known for her stunning physical ability showed tremendous inner strength by withdrawing from competition Tuesday.

Biles, who revealed on social media Monday that she felt the weight of the world on her coming into the Tokyo Olympics, uncharacteristically missed a vault and knew she wasn’t feeling like herself.

“I’m sorry. I love you guys, but you’re gonna be just fine,” Biles could be heard telling her teammates after walking off the mat. “You guys have trained your whole entire life for this, it’s fine. I’ve been to an Olympics, I’ll be fine. This is your first – you go out there and kick a–, OK?”

The moment when Simone Biles tells her teammates she’s withdrawing from Team Finals. Her teammates supporting here was wonderful! pic.twitter.com/mt9qdqQkw5 — Poor Lawyer (@poorlawyer) July 27, 2021

There was speculation that she might be hurt after seeming to get lost in the air and failing to complete her full rotations, but Biles later confirmed on NBC’s Today that physically she felt fine.

“Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape,” she said. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and we’ll see.”

For any gymnast competing in the Olympics, and especially Biles, being unable to locate your landing spot comfortably while rotating so high through the air could mean serious injury.

Biles later explained that she made the decision to protect not just herself, but her teammates as well.

“I didn’t want to go into any of the other events second-guessing myself,” Biles said. “So, I thought it would be better if I took a step back and let these girls go out there and do their job.”

Russia went on to edge out USA and take gold, with the Americans holding onto silver.

Despite not reaching the top podium, news of Biles’ decision was met with an outpouring of love on social media:

Sending so much support to @Simone_Biles rn. It's hard to imagine all the pressure she's feeling. The weight of the world can be heavy, so I hope she knows we all love her and are so proud of her. — Samantha Peszek (@samanthapeszek) July 27, 2021

Sending love to you @Simone_Biles 🐐❤️-Team UNITED States of America 🇺🇸 — Kerri Strug (@kerristrug96) July 27, 2021

Gratitude and support are what @Simone_Biles deserves. Still the GOAT and we are all just lucky to be able to see her in action. And congrats and tks to the tough as nails #TeamUSA @sunisalee_ , @ChilesJordan, @grace_mccallum2 for being role models and champs — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) July 27, 2021

Someone said it best. @Simone_Biles already won. She is a class act. Withdrew from team competion after vault… stayed and cheered on her teammates… got them chalk for their hands.. encouraged.. hugged them. She already won. Congrats on the silver medal! @TeamUSA @USAGym — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 27, 2021

Dear @Simone_Biles…



Although I’m just a VERY dumb Sports Stooge, I felt obligated to remind you.



You’re the greatest of all time.. ain’t nothing that happens in Tokyo can change that. Your effort, commitment, and UNBELIEVABLE talent have been a gift to us fans.



Cheers 🐐 pic.twitter.com/APsVSswGdn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 27, 2021

@Simone_Biles is truly a remarkable HUMAN — Katelyn Ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) July 27, 2021

Don’t know about you but I think @Simone_Biles just empowered everyone to put their mental well-being above everything else. WHAT A QUEEN. GOAT in more ways than one. ♥️ — Danusia Francis (@danusiafrancis) July 27, 2021

If anyone says a silver medal at the Olympics isn’t enough, come step outside I just wanna talk. — Danell Johan Leyva (@DanellJLeyva) July 27, 2021

Once a champion, always a champion. God Bless @Simone_Biles. — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 27, 2021

Sending nothing but love and positivity to the 🐐 @Simone_Biles — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) July 27, 2021

I love and admire Simone Biles and our Olympians. Beyond their determination and sacrifice, they evidence the greatness of the human spirit, in victory and in defeat. I take pride in them, not so much for the medals they win as for the grace, humanity & character of their hearts. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 27, 2021