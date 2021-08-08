Josh Kerr wins Bronze Medal and Courtney Frerichs reflects on winning Silver Medal at Tokyo Olympics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Track and Field has been well represented at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Two former Lobos walked away with medals this week in Tokyo, including a Bronze Medal from Josh Kerr on Saturday and a Silver Medal from Courtney Frerichs on Wednesday.

Kerr took third place in the Men’s 1,500M Final on Saturday morning in his first Olympic appearance. Courtney Frerichs, on the other hand, took second in the Women’s 3,000M Steeplechase on Wednesday and after returning to the states on Friday, Frerichs was still on cloud nine on Saturday when KRQE Sports spoke to her.

“It still feels surreal, like sometimes I am still kind of wondering if it all really happened. you know? I feel like that whole race and that whole day, just, just surreal that’s the only way to describe it,” said Courtney Frerichs. Frerichs is now the top-placing American in the Steeplechase at the Olympics, and she is happy to be a positive figure in the event. “It’s pretty crazy for how long the steeplechase has been around that women have only been able to run it in the Olympics since 2008. Now, I think it’s becoming one of those premier events for women in the United States, and to have been able to be kind of pushing and raising that bar higher is such an honor,” said Frerichs.

Frerichs will compete again in the next couple of weeks and while this moment is huge for her career, she has high hopes moving forward. “I think that this is kind of just the start of me finding my peak. You know, I think particularly for women in distance running, the peak is a little bit later. It’s you know, the upper 20s, early 30s, and yeah I am super excited. I think that I made a huge step all around and yeah, I want to keep carrying it,” said Frerichs.

Frerichs also couldn’t finish her interview on Saturday without giving some love to her former teammate, “And I have to give a shout out to Josh Kerr from this morning. Oh my gosh, I have to say Tokyo is treating the Lobos pretty well,” said Frerichs.