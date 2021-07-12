Albuquerque skateboarder prepares to compete in first-ever Olympics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque native is heading to Tokyo, not only competing in her first Olympics but in the first-ever skateboarding event for the games. Mariah Duran has been preparing for this moment for years, as a back-to-back national champion. When she first heard the news they’d be adding skateboarding as an Olympic event she knew exactly what she had to work for.

Duran graduated from Manzano High in 2015. She first started skateboarding with her brothers when she was 10-years-old, and they’ve continued to push her along the way and get her to where she is today. From going Pro in 2016 to winning gold at the X-Games in 2018.

While she says she is definitely nervous to compete. She is excited to represent New Mexico and what it could do for the next generation of skaters here. “I am just super blessed to have made it this far and to be at the level of skating I am at and I am just super excited because who knows maybe New Mexico skaters are going to start just getting into the Olympics now,” said Duran.

Duran hopes this opens doors for skaters here in the state and gets more skate parks built to continue to grow the skating world. Duran is currently training in California, she heads out Tokyo on July 18.

The Olympic Games start on Friday, July 23. Women’s skateboarding events start on the 25.