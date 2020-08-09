Jacob Kmatz has a strong showing at Area Code Games

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand-out pitcher at Sandia High School and Oregon State baseball commit, Jacob Kmatz had a strong outing in Georgia on Saturday. Kmatz is the lone representative in this year’s prestigious Area Code Games, and he is representing the southwest region by playing for the Cincinnati Reds team. Kmatz threw two innings on Saturday and he finished with three strikeouts and gave up no runs on one hit.

