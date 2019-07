ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Former La Cueva standout Jack Hoagland has officially qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials. The swimmer qualified for the 200 Individual Medley while competing at the 2019 Speedo Sectionals this weekend in Oregon.

Hoagland clocked a time of 2:04:07, besting the Olympic Trials standard time of 2:04:09 during the meet. The Notre Dame commit will compete at the Olympic Trials in Omaha next summer.