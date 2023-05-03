ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Berm tickets are going on sale a little early for Friday’s game. The Isotopes said the “overwhelming demand” prompted them to start the sale sooner than it regularly would.

Berm tickets are usually sold on the day of the game, but on Friday, the Isotopes are going to be holding their Marichis Cinco de Mayo celebration, and fans are really excited about the event. So excited, that the Isotopes decided to start selling Berm tickets on Thursday morning starting at 10 a.m.

Berm seating is located behind the right field’s wall and in front of a kids’ play area. They’re $9 each. Tickets are available at the park box office, online, and through Ticketmaster.

Before the game, an Adult Mariachis Jersey will be given to the first 3,000 fans that are 16 years old and older.

