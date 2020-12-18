Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Recalls
Space News
Technology
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Top Stories
Seasonal road closures happening in Carson National Forest
Snow showers expected in Northern New Mexico as cold front moves across state
Video
Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast
Video
PHOTOS: Northeast gets hit with record-breaking storm
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2020 Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game: NFL
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Interview: Baseball HOF’s Role as MLB Incorporates Negro Leagues into MLB History
Video
Top Stories
Kelly, Swinney express concern about no families at playoffs
Top Stories
The Latest: Charlotte men’s basketball coach to miss 2 games
Weston McKennie voted U.S. Soccer male player of the year
NBA approves sale of Jazz to Utah technology entrepreneur
Rays sign pitcher Michael Wacha to $3 million, 1-year deal
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
🎄 Home for the Holidays
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Contests
Email Newsletters
Horoscopes
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Mobile Apps
New Mexico Lottery
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Interview: Baseball HOF’s Role as MLB Incorporates Negro Leagues into MLB History
Sports
Posted:
Dec 18, 2020 / 01:22 PM MST
/
Updated:
Dec 18, 2020 / 01:22 PM MST
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Upates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱 Download the KRQE Apps
Latest Video
Jose Guadalupe Posada exhibit comes to Albuquerque Museum
Video
PED, partner agencies 'find' nearly 5K students previously unaccounted for
Video
New Mexico Insurance Office: COVID-19 vaccinations must be free of charge
Video
Haaland recieves cabinet nomination
Video
Las Cruces nurse cares for father diagosed with COVID-19
Video
New Mexico case rate improving, but not out of the woods yet
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Albuquerque teen known for getting into trouble facing another federal charge
Video
WATCH LIVE: APD interim chief to discuss changes to support homicide investigations
Live
New Mexico case rate improving, but not out of the woods yet
Video
Hobbs man with no pre-existing conditions dies from COVID-19
Video
New Mexico Insurance Office: COVID-19 vaccinations must be free of charge
Video
8 nuns die of COVID-19 in last week at Wisconsin convent
New Mexico third grade teacher dies from COVID-19
Video
Video Forecast
Erica's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Mini parades hope to spread COVID-safe holiday cheer to New Mexicans
Video
Christmas display doubles as donation drive for local pet owners in need
Video
Inside look at Meow Wolf Denver
Video
More Don't Miss
Photo Gallery
Share a Photo in the Holiday Cheer Photo Gallery