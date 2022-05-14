NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Ice Wolves made things interesting in game four of their second-round playoff series against the Lone Star Brahmas. After a 3-all tie at the end of regulation, the game went to a sudden-death overtime period, with the Ice Wolves coming out on top.

Following two consecutive losses to open the series against the Brahmas, the Ice Wolves came back to New Mexico and defended their home ice. Facing elimination with a loss, the Ice Wolves went on to win back-to-back games against the Brahmas on Thursday and Friday night to force a fifth and final game of the series.

Game five will be back in Texas on Sunday at 1 p.m.