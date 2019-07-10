How to watch New Mexico United vs. Minnesota United

Minnesota United will host New Mexico United in the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Wednesday, July 10 at 6 p.m.
The showdown will be exclusively on ESPN+, the live and on-demand streaming service that launched in 2018.
The city is also hosting a watch party at Civic Plaza on Wednesday night. The free event features concession stands that will be selling food and alcohol. Fans can begin showing up at 5 p.m. and are encouraged to bring their own seat since a large crowd is expected.
Watch Party Locations Throughout the State
Downtown Albuquerque
- Bow & Arrow Brewing: 602 Mcknight Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
- Boese Bros. Brewery: 601 Gold Ave. SW Albuquerque, NM 87102
- Hollow Spirits Distillery: 1324 1st St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
- Library Bar & Grill: 312 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
- Marble Brewery: 111 Marble Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
- Rio Bravo Brewing Company: 1912 2nd St, Albuquerque, NM 87102
- Red Door Brewing Company: 400 Gold Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Westside Albuquerque
- Boxing Bear West Side: 10200 Corrales Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
- Marble Brewery: 5740 Night Whisper Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
- Office Bar & Grill ( At Paradise Hills Golf Club): 10035 Country Club Ln NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
- Toltec Brewing: 10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Northeast Heights Albuquerque
- Boese Bros. Brewery: 7849 Tramway Blvd. NE St. C Albuquerque, NM 87122
- Gecko’s: 5801 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
- Marble Brewery: 9904 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
- PK’s at International International Indoor Soccer Arena: 1311 Cuesta Arriba Ct NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113
- Rock & Brews: 4800 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
- Salt Yard: 6001 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
- Starr Brothers Brewing Company: 5700 San Antonio Dr NE Suite B1, Albuquerque, NM 87109
Old Town Albuquerque
- Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria: 1700 Central Ave. SW Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87104
- Boxing Bear West Downtown: 1710 Central Avenue SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
- Two Cranes Bistro & Brew: 901 Rio Grande Blvd NW Suite A190, Albuquerque, NM 87104
Uptown Albuquerque
- B2B2 Barrio: 2201 Louisiana Blvd. NE, Suite F, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Midtown Albuquerque
- Santa Fe Brewing Company – Green Jeans: 3600 Cutler Ave. NE, Unit 1, Albuquerque, NM 87110
- Red Door Brewing Company: 1001 Candelaria Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87101
- Twin Peaks: 4441 The 25 Way, Albuquerque, NM 87109
Nob Hill Albuquerque
- Nob Hill Bar & Grill: 3128 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
- Bosque Brewing Co.: 106 Girard Blvd SE B, Albuquerque, NM 87106
- Gecko’s: 3500 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Bernalillo
- Bosque Brewing Co.: 834 US-550, Bernalillo, NM 87004
Santa Fe
- Boxcar: 530 S Guadalupe St. Santa Fe, NM 87501
Las Cruces
- Bosque Brewing Co.: 901 E University Ave #3A, Las Cruces, NM 99001