How to watch New Mexico United vs. Minnesota United

Minnesota United will host New Mexico United in the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Wednesday, July 10 at 6 p.m.

The showdown will be exclusively on ESPN+, the live and on-demand streaming service that launched in 2018.

The city is also hosting a watch party at Civic Plaza on Wednesday night. The free event features concession stands that will be selling food and alcohol. Fans can begin showing up at 5 p.m. and are encouraged to bring their own seat since a large crowd is expected.

Watch Party Locations Throughout the State

Downtown Albuquerque

  • Bow & Arrow Brewing: 602 Mcknight Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
  • Boese Bros. Brewery: 601 Gold Ave. SW Albuquerque, NM 87102
  • Hollow Spirits Distillery: 1324 1st St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
  • Library Bar & Grill: 312 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
  • Marble Brewery: 111 Marble Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
  • Rio Bravo Brewing Company: 1912 2nd St, Albuquerque, NM 87102
  • Red Door Brewing Company: 400 Gold Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Westside Albuquerque

  • Boxing Bear West Side: 10200 Corrales Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
  • Marble Brewery: 5740 Night Whisper Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
  • Office Bar & Grill ( At Paradise Hills Golf Club): 10035 Country Club Ln NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
  • Toltec Brewing: 10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114

Northeast Heights Albuquerque

  • Boese Bros. Brewery: 7849 Tramway Blvd. NE St. C Albuquerque, NM 87122
  • Gecko’s: 5801 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
  • Marble Brewery: 9904 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111
  • PK’s at International International Indoor Soccer Arena: 1311 Cuesta Arriba Ct NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113
  • Rock & Brews: 4800 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
  • Salt Yard: 6001 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
  • Starr Brothers Brewing Company: 5700 San Antonio Dr NE Suite B1, Albuquerque, NM 87109

Old Town Albuquerque

  • Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria: 1700 Central Ave. SW Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87104
  • Boxing Bear West Downtown: 1710 Central Avenue SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
  • Two Cranes Bistro & Brew: 901 Rio Grande Blvd NW Suite A190, Albuquerque, NM 87104

Uptown Albuquerque

  • B2B2 Barrio: 2201 Louisiana Blvd. NE, Suite F, Albuquerque, NM 87110

Midtown Albuquerque

  • Santa Fe Brewing Company – Green Jeans: 3600 Cutler Ave. NE, Unit 1, Albuquerque, NM 87110
  • Red Door Brewing Company: 1001 Candelaria Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87101
  • Twin Peaks: 4441 The 25 Way, Albuquerque, NM 87109

Nob Hill Albuquerque

  • Nob Hill Bar & Grill: 3128 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
  • Bosque Brewing Co.: 106 Girard Blvd SE B, Albuquerque, NM 87106
  • Gecko’s: 3500 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106

Bernalillo

  • Bosque Brewing Co.: 834 US-550, Bernalillo, NM 87004

Santa Fe

  • Boxcar: 530 S Guadalupe St. Santa Fe, NM 87501

Las Cruces

  • Bosque Brewing Co.: 901 E University Ave #3A, Las Cruces, NM 99001

