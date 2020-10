ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm is now on a two-fight winning streak after she dominated Irene Aldana on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Holly garnered a unanimous decision victory over Aldana after landing 147 total strikes, 147 significant strikes, and also notched five takedowns.

Holly’s professional record improves to 14-5 as she wins her sixth fight by decision in her career.