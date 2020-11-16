Highlights of Raiders 37-12 win over Broncos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - UNM football fell to 0-3 after a 27-20 loss to Nevada on Saturday. UNM had multiple chances to better their chances at a victory, but this team just fell short.

"Why be close, we put a lot of work in. You got to do everything you can and we have got to stop being our own worst enemy, and we will. We are going to be really good around here on defense and we are going to be really good around here on offense because we are physical. We played harder and we played harder for longer than they did, we were more physical, we just killed ourselves. The assignment mistakes on defense, turning it over on the fourth and one, not recovering the punt when we cough it up, and then there on the drive at the end Emmanuel has to catch that ball and hang on to it. I mean, those are correctable mistakes, we just have to fix them", said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.